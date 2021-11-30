Mike McCarthy Shares Discouraging News On Amari Cooper

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t have the greatest news on receiver Amari Cooper on Tuesday morning.

McCarthy confirmed that Cooper is back in the building for this week, but he’s still a bit under the weather. Cooper is still recovering from a positive COVID-19 test that’s made him miss the last two games.

He then said it’s still TBD if Cooper practices today and tomorrow.

“My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” McCarthy said.

This would be another big blow for Dallas as it’s already going to be without several coaches and players due to a COVID outbreak.

Cooper has been a rock when he’s been in the lineup. He has 583 yards and five touchdowns on 44 receptions, plus two games of 100+ receiving yards.

His best performance came against the Buccaneers on opening night (Sept. 9) as he finished with 139 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions.

He’s a player that Dallas needs back and that especially holds true for quarterback Dak Prescott. He has struggled mightily without him as he only has two touchdown passes in his last two games along with two interceptions.

Dallas will look to snap its two-game losing streak and get to 8-4 overall on Thursday night against New Orleans.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.