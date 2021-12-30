Mike McCarthy Shares Encouraging Tyron Smith News

The Dallas Cowboys have been hoping to get starting left tackle Tyron Smith back into the lineup this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, after he missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

A latest update from head coach Mike McCarthy indicates that Smith is right on track.

McCarthy shared Thursday that Smith “looked good” during practice on Wednesday, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. The 31-year-old offensive lineman worked out in a limited capacity, according to the team’s first injury report of the week.

The Cowboys head coach also revealed that Smith is scheduled to take a full amount of reps at practice on Thursday.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (ankle) “looked good” yesterday, Mike McCarthy said. Tyron is scheduled to take a full amount of reps today — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 30, 2021

McCarthy’s update adds further credibility to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said about Smith’s status earlier in the week.

“It would surprise me if he wasn’t out there this week,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via Machota.

Getting Smith back into the starting lineup would be a massive boost for the Cowboys in Week 17. The former No. 9 overall pick in 2011 has been a force when he’s been on the field in 2021 and was named to his eighth Pro Bowl in the middle of last week.

The Cowboys should be almost entirely at full strength if Smith makes his return. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) was on Wednesday’s injury report as a limited participant, but still has plenty of time to rest up before Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys will have a golden opportunity to improves their position in the NFC standings against the 10-5 Cardinals. A win would keep Dallas in the No. 2 spot and could give the team a chance to compete with the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in Week 18.

Cowboys-Cardinals is scheduled to get underway at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.