Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Admission Following Blowout Loss

The Mike McCarthy era in Dallas is off to a pretty bad start.

The Cowboys have already lost star quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury. Monday night, Dallas was blown out by the Arizona Cardinals, 38-10, in the first game of the Andy Dalton experience.

It was an extremely rough game for McCarthy’s team. The Cowboys weren’t able to do much of anything on offense, as they struggled to move the ball and turned it over when they did. On defense, Dallas was torn apart by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense.

Following the game, McCarthy had a somewhat surprising admission. He said he felt the Cowboys’ preparation heading into Monday night’s game was probably the best of the year.

Clearly, though, it did not translate into anything on the field.

“I felt like the preparation coming into the game was probably our best so far this year, but obviously that doesn’t account for anything, particularly after a performance like tonight,” McCarthy told reporters postgame.

Mike McCarthy said this after losing by 28 to the Cardinals 👀 pic.twitter.com/hVyquseMDv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 20, 2020

That’s probably not what Cowboys fans want to hear after their worst performance of the season.

Dallas is dealing with several key injuries this season, so inconsistent play is somewhat expected, but the Cowboys made some embarrassing mistakes on Monday night.

McCarthy’s group needs to make some major strides in the coming weeks. The Cowboys will look to start with a win over Washington on Sunday.