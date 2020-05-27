Mike McCarthy Shares Honest Thoughts On Dak Prescott Situation

Before the 2019 NFL season kicked off, the Dallas Cowboys were picked as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

After a 3-0 start to the season, it looked like those predictions were accurate. However, the Cowboys went on to miss the playoffs and head coach Jason Garrett got the ax.

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy took over as the Cowboys head coach for 2020. On Wednesday, he spoke with reporters about his quarterback Dak Prescott and his contract situation.

“He’s involved in a business situation, and I have full confidence he will be ready to go,” McCarthy said via Michael Gehlken. “There has been communication. This is the way these business situations go sometimes, and you respect that.”

Prescott and the Cowboys have been working on a new deal for nearly a year, but haven’t been able to come to an agreement.

Dallas hit the former fourth-round pick with the franchise tag entering the 2020 season. The Cowboys have until mid-July to work out a contract extension with Prescott or he’ll enter the season on the tag.

Prescott capped off his best statistical season in 2019, paving the way for a major payday. Cowboys fans will just have to wait and see if the team rewards him for his stellar play last year.

He and McCarthy could provide a special combo in 2020.