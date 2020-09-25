Mike McCarthy Shares Initial Thoughts On Rookie WR CeeDee Lamb

We’re in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season and some of the rookies are standing to really establish themselves. But few are making as strong of an impression as Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

On Friday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke glowingly about his rookie wideout. He called Lamb “mature beyond his years” and praised how he carries himself in meetings.

“You can see it from Day 1,” McCarthy said. “Clearly (Lamb) understands the components of being a professional, just the way he communicates, the way he goes about the meetings, the way he interacts, the way he asks questions.”

The results pretty much speak for themselves. He has 11 receptions for 165 yards, and leads all rookies in receiving yards through the first two weeks.

The Cowboys were hoping for exactly that when they drafted CeeDee Lamb No. 17 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He dropped to them despite being perceived as one of the top-two receiver prospects in the draft.

Lamb is proving to be a great No. 2 to Amari Cooper, who has 16 receptions for a team-leading 181 yards through two games. Those two, combined with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and that great offensive line gives Dallas one of the best offensive lineups in the NFL.

As Lamb continues to develop, he may quickly start earning that No. 88 he wears on Sundays.

