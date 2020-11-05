Mike McCarthy Shares Injury Update For Ezekiel Elliott

Injuries have decimated the Dallas Cowboys’ depth at quarterback over the past month. It appears the injury bug might be making its way over to the team’s backfield.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys listed Ezekiel Elliott as a limited participant in practice due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy provided the latest on his All-Pro running back’s status this afternoon.

McCarthy said Elliott will be limited for this Thursday’s practice as well because of his hamstring. However, he does not think this injury will keep Elliott out of the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When asked about Elliott’s availability, McCarthy said “We’re just going to cut back on his reps today.”

Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) will be limited and Aldon Smith (knee) will be watched a little closer but he doesn’t think the injuries are serious and would impact the players’ availability Sunday. “We’re just going to cut back both their reps today,” he said. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 5, 2020

It’s been a rough season for Elliott, who has 521 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. His production has fallen off a cliff ever since Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

Elliott will have his hands full this weekend if he’s able to play. The Steelers have one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL, and we’d have to imagine they’ll prioritize shutting down Elliott since Garrett Gilbert will most likely be the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

If Elliott isn’t at full strength this Sunday, Dallas could choose to split his workload with Tony Pollard. The former fourth-round pick from Memphis has actually looked more explosive than Elliott in recent weeks.

Dallas will release an updated injury report later today.