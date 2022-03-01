Mike McCarthy Shares True Feelings On Sean Payton Rumors

In his second season as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy posted a 12-5 record and an NFC East title.

Still, despite that major improvement from 2020’s 6-10 campaign, McCarthy could not avoid the rumors this offseason that Jerry Jones wanted to replace him with Sean Payton. Those rumors got even louder after Payton announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Saints and leaving football for the time being.

McCarthy has addressed the Payton rumors multiple times this offseason, including today at the NFL scouting combine. This afternoon, he opened up a little bit more on how he felt hearing the whispers.

“It’s a narrative I don’t want to be a part of,” McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t think anybody would want to be a part of it on either side of the fence. In fairness to Sean, he’s being asked the questions, but nothing good comes out of that. Our conversations [between McCarthy and Jones], when we talk about the partnership between the head coach and the G.M., those are the conversations him and I have. . . . He addressed it. We laughed about it, and moved on. That’s really where it is.”

McCarthy did not indicate if he and Payton have spoken about things this offseason. Last month, when Payton was asked if he and McCarthy had talked, he said they hadn’t but thought it might be good if they did.

“I haven’t,” Payton said. “You know what, it’s a good idea because I felt like it took place for a while with Jason Garrett, a good friend of mine who I coached at the Giants. Still a close friend to this day, and I consider Mike someone who’s a close friend. Mike’s done it long enough. We both entered the league as head coaches the same year in ’06. We’re of the same age and we’re of the same background. Look, our paths have been different. I’m his big fan and I think he’s one of those guys who’s a fantastic coach.”

Right now, McCarthy is preparing for a third season in Dallas while Payton is reportedly eyeing a move to the broadcast booth.

However, if the Cowboys start to struggle in 2022, the outside noise about Payton taking over in Big D will only get louder.