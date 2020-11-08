Mike McCarthy Has Strange Plan For The Cowboys Next Week

The 2020 season has been a year to forget for Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys. After the team lost starter Dak Prescott to a gruesome leg injury, they’ve gotten off to a 2-6 start.

Before Sunday’s game against the Steelers, rumors already started to emerge about what the Cowboys would be doing during their upcoming bye week.

Spoiler alert: it’s pretty confusing.

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, McCarthy said on 105.3 The Fan that Dallas would be implementing what he called “across the hall” coaching during their off weekend. The Cowboys head coach explained that defensive coaches would work with offensive players, while offensive coach would work with defensive players.

Mike McCarthy said on @1053thefan that during their bye week next week, the Cowboys will do something they call “across the hall” where the defensive coaches work with the offensive players and the offensive coaches work with the defensive players — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 8, 2020

Well, that certainly seems unorthodox.

Something about this practice plan doesn’t really make sense. But after getting halfway through a so-far awful season, what do the Cowboys have to lose?

Throughout 2020, Dallas has looked terrible on both sides of the ball. Without a reliable quarterback, the team has struggled to move the ball up and down the field. The defense has been porous against the run, allowing huge chunk plays to the league’s weakest run games.

So basically, it seems like a bad defensive unit will be switching places with a bad offensive group.

For now, Dallas should be focusing on the game at hand against Pittsburgh. The team jumped out to an early lead against the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

The Cowboys are currently playing the Steelers on CBS.