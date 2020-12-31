Mike McCarthy Sums Up His Quarterback Situation This Season

Over the course of this season, the Dallas Cowboys started four different quarterbacks. It was a crazy ride for Mike McCarthy’s team, yet they remain in playoff contention.

When the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott for the remainder of the season, Andy Dalton was supposed to take over as the starter. Unfortunately the veteran signal-caller only played a few games under center before suffering a concussion.

Rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci originally took over for Dalton, but he was eventually replaced by Garrett Gilbert. Neither option provided much of a spark for the Cowboys. Thankfully, Dalton returned and led the team to four wins.

Dalton had his best game of the season this past Sunday, completing 22-of-30 passes for 377 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. That performance was a breath of fresh air for an offense that has struggled throughout the year.

During this afternoon’s press conference, McCarthy was asked about the Cowboys’ quarterback situation. He jokingly told reporters “I definitely don’t recommend it.”

It’s tough to blame McCarthy for the way this season played out due to the quarterback carousel he dealt with.

When healthy, Prescott gives the Cowboys the best chance to win. If he didn’t go down with a major ankle injury, the NFC East may have been wrapped up already.

Despite all the unfortunate events that took place this season, the Cowboys are still in the hunt for the postseason. A win on Sunday paired with a Washington loss to Philadelphia would result in Dallas making the playoffs.