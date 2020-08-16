The Dallas Cowboys enter their first season under head coach Mike McCarthy with a loaded roster and tremendous expectations.

While McCarthy is noticeable different than his predecessor Jason Garrett, he’s still trying to keep some of the same traditions in place. One of them involves the helmets of Cowboys’ rookies during training camp.

Just like in the past, Dallas rookies will work out in helmets without the team’s trademark star. That’s an honor they have to earn over time.

No matter how much the Cowboys think first-round pick CeeDee Lamb could be a star or how much they will count on second-round cornerback Trevon Diggs, those players and other first-year pros won’t have the chance to wear the star just yet.

Mike McCarthy keeping one tradition alive. Cowboys’ rookies do not have stars on their helmets. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 16, 2020

Dallas missed the playoffs in what was a disappointing 2019 season, but have since added another major offensive weapon (CeeDee Lamb) and reinforced their defense with several quality veterans (Gerald McCoy, Everson Griffen, Dontari Poe).

On paper, the Dallas Cowboys are probably one of the five best teams in the NFL. Their championship window is open.

The next steps are outlasting the Eagles in the NFC East and exorcising the postseason demons that have haunted the franchise for much of the last 25 years.