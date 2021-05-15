Up to this point, the Dallas Cowboys didn’t have a clear picture of when Dak Prescott could return to full activity. Head coach Mike McCarthy painted such a picture on Saturday.

McCarthy told reporters this afternoon that Prescott will be cleared to participate in the Cowboys’ training camp in July. There’s even a possibility he could return sooner.

“I have no reason not to think that,” McCarthy said of Prescott returning by training camp, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I think this week in Phase 2 will be a nice step in that direction. … I know he feels really good.”

Prescott went down with a season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season. He underwent surgery shortly thereafter and has been rehabbing ever since. It looks like there’s no concern within the Cowboys’ organization regarding Prescott’s status for this upcoming season.

The Cowboys are a different team without Dak Prescott under center. They’ll be happy to have him back in the fold. Better yet, there won’t be discussions of Prescott’s future for the foreseeable future.

The Mississippi State alum and the Cowboys agreed to a longterm contract this off-season. The deal spans for four years and is worth up to $160 million.

Considering the current state of the NFC East, Dallas has no excuses not to come home with the division crown by season’s end. The Cowboys have a roster capable of earning a playoff berth, especially if Prescott stays healthy.