Mike McCarthy Was Asked If Mike Nolan Will Return

One of the biggest issues for the Dallas Cowboys this season was their inability to slow down opposing offenses. That responsibility falls on the shoulders of Mike Nolan, the team’s defensive coordinator.

During the postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if Nolan will be back next season. His response was very interesting to say the least.

“I think like all these things, myself included, those evaluations will all start next week,” McCarthy told reporters.

The fact that McCarthy won’t commit to Nolan as the defensive coordinator for 2021 could be a sign that he’ll be relieved of his duties this offseason.

Nolan was recently asked about his job security, but he didn’t seem too bothered by all the rumors.

“I just take it a day at a time anyway,” Nolan said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s really not –I prefer not to even answer the question just because it’s not what’s on my mind. We just take it a day at a time, try to win this week’s game against San Francisco, and whatever happens after the season happens. When that time comes, we’ll deal with it if there is a change.”

Dallas had the 30th ranked scoring defense in the NFL coming into this weekend. The starting unit looked respectable against New York, but one game isn’t enough to say that Nolan has turned things around.

Changes are coming for the Cowboys this offseason.