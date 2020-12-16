Mike Nolan Has Blunt Response To Cowboys Job Rumors

One of the main issues for the Dallas Cowboys this season has been their inability to slow down opposing offenses. That unit is giving up 30.8 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL.

Mike Nolan was supposed to take the defense to the next level, but his unit has been downright disappointing up to this point. Although they showed flashes of being a solid unit this past weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals, there is still some chatter about Nolan potentially losing his job in the offseason.

The writing appears to be on the wall for Nolan as of right now. However, he won’t let it affect his mindset for the final three weeks of the season.

When asked about his future, Nolan said “You know, I don’t even think about it.”

Nolan is strictly focused on this weekend’s matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I just take it a day at a time anyway,” Nolan said, via the Dallas Morning News. “It’s really not –I prefer not to even answer the question just because it’s not what’s on my mind. We just take it a day at a time, try to win this week’s game against San Francisco, and whatever happens after the season happens. When that time comes, we’ll deal with it if there is a change.”

Dallas should have some success on defense this weekend against San Francisco.

Due to all the injuries on their roster, the 49ers are starting Nick Mullens at quarterback. He’s thrown seven interceptions over the past five games, so the Cowboys could be in prime position to force a couple of turnovers.

Nolan will need a strong finish to the 2020 season to have a shot at keeping his job.