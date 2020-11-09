Mike Tomlin Had 1 Main Takeaway From Beating The Cowboys

The Pittsburgh Steelers remained undefeated on Sunday afternoon, coming from behind to beat the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Pittsburgh rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Dallas, 24-19, on Sunday afternoon. The game was pretty thrilling, as the Steelers batted down a game-winning touchdown pass attempt by Garrett Gilbert in the end zone as time expired.

The Steelers improved to 8-0 on the season with today’s win. Pittsburgh has won its last three games in close fashion, beating the Titans by three points, the Ravens by four points and the Cowboys by five points.

Mike Tomlin will take wins any way he can get them, but the Steelers head coach had one main takeaway following the win in Dallas.

If the Steelers continue to play with fire, they’re going to get burned.

“We cant keep having this conversation every week because one of these weeks we’ll be doing it w/ an ‘L,'” the Steelers head coach said on Sunday night.

Mike Tomlin once again commends his #Steelers resiliency, says, "Thankfully, man, we got a group that sticks together, a group that’s mentally tough. But he acknowledges: "We cant keep having this conversation every week b/c one of these weeks we’ll be doing it w/ an 'L.'" — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 9, 2020

It’s a fair point, but it’s tough to complain about anything at 8-0.

Pittsburgh will look to move to 9-0 on the season next weekend. The Steelers are scheduled to take on the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. E.T. next Sunday.

The game will be televised on FOX.