Mike Tomlin Has Telling Response To Question About Cowboys’ Offense

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback position is, well, a disaster right now.

Dallas has lost Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury and Andy Dalton to a concussion and positive COVID-19 test. Now, the Cowboys can’t seem to decide on a new starting quarterback. Mike McCarthy’s team went with rookie Ben DiNucci on Sunday in Philadelphia, but could go with Cooper Rush or Garrett Gilbert this weekend.

The Cowboys have the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a telling response to a question about Dallas’ offense.

“I know Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention and preparation and rightfully so. …Common sense tells you he’ll be a central figure in your game plan,” he said today.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on Cowboys offense: "I know Ezekiel Elliott has a lot of our attention and preparation and rightfully so. …Common sense tells you he’ll be a central figure in your game plan." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 4, 2020

The Steelers probably don’t have to worry too much about the Cowboys’ quarterback position. Elliott, meanwhile, could be a much different story.

While the former Ohio State running back has had an up-and-down 2020 season, he’s given Pittsburgh major problems in the past.

Elliott had more than 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in a win at Pittsburgh in 2016. He’ll need a similar game this weekend to give the Cowboys a chance at an upset.

Dallas and Pittsburgh are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.