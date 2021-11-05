Look: Moment From Mike McCarthy’s Press Conference Is Going Viral

It turns out even Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy can get starstruck from time to time.

While speaking to the media on Friday afternoon, McCarthy stopped mid-sentence to wave at Roger Staubach. The legendary quarterback was walking past the Cowboys’ press conference room.

McCarthy was so excited to see Staubach that he completely lost his train of thought.

“That’s Roger Staubach,” McCarthy said. “Man, I’m shook. Just thinking about the old Super Bowls, Steelers and the Cowboys. But, no, what the hell were we talking about?”

McCarthy’s reaction to seeing Staubach at The Star is gaining a ton of attention on social media. Several reporters, such as David Helman and Ed Werder, found it amusing to see McCarthy turn into a fan for a few seconds.

Here’s the incredible moment from McCarthy’s press conference:

for your viewing pleasure. Mike McCarthy stops mid sentence to fan out over Roger Staubach “what the hell were we talking about?” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DUvQ2a0tHQ — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 5, 2021

As for the Cowboys’ game this weekend, McCarthy will have to work around some injuries to his offensive personnel.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith and tight end Blake Jarwin have been ruled out due to injury. Wide receivers Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, meanwhile, were listed as questionable.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Dak Prescott is ready to go. He missed last Sunday’s game due to a calf strain.

Kickoff for the Cowboys’ upcoming game is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.