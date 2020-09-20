NBA Player Getting Roasted For His Tweet About Cowboys Game

An NBA player is getting roasted for his tweet about the Atlanta Falcons’ devastating loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening.

The Falcons blew a 19-point second half lead to the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas recovered an onside kick in stunning fashion with less than two minutes to play and made a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Unfortunately for Atlanta fans, they are used to their team blowing huge leads. We don’t have to remind them of what happened in the Super Bowl against the Patriots, after all.

Montrezl Harrell, a forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, ripped the Falcons for blowing another lead.

“Swear to god I am done wit NFL @AtlantaFalcons my goddess!!!!!” he tweeted.

Swear to god I am done wit NFL @AtlantaFalcons my goddess!!!!! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 20, 2020

That’s an understandable tweet for a Falcons fan following a loss like that.

However, Harrell isn’t one to talk. His Los Angeles Clippers just blew a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference’s second round, after all.

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans are roasting Harrell on Twitter for his tweet about the Falcons’ loss this afternoon.

Montrezl Harrell is getting lit up 😂 pic.twitter.com/XZCWZHg0cv — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 20, 2020

The Falcons fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss to the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, meanwhile, improved to 1-1 on the year.

Atlanta is set to take on Chicago next Sunday.