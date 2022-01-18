The NBA’s Referees Have Called Out Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott found himself in a bit of hot water after he made an inflammatory remark about the officials in Sunday’s Wild Card game. After originally disparaging Cowboys fans for throwing items onto the field from the stands, he backtracked when he heard that the crowd was actually aiming for the referees.

“A credit to them then,” Prescott responded.

“The fans felt the same way as us,” he continued. “I guess that’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody is upset with the way this thing played out.”

Prescott has faced widespread backlash for his comment since Sunday with the latest denunciation coming from the officiating world.

The National Basketball Referee’s Association took to Twitter on Tuesday to condemn the Cowboys quarterback for his press conference remark. The NBRA stood by its NFL counterparts and called upon the league to take further disciplinary action.

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future,” the statement read.

The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials. As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future. — NBA Referees (@OfficialNBARefs) January 18, 2022

As of Tuesday, the NFL has yet to announce any disciplinary action for Prescott.

Although the quarterback’s comment was certainly deplorable, the officiating in Sunday’s Cowboys-49ers game was the subject of ample debate. NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira offered up his assessment of the referees’ performance on The Rich Eisen Show Monday, explaining that even he had a minor problem with the way the end of the game played out.

“I think [the officiating crew] worked their butts off to get to the spot,” he explained. “But the one thing to me, when you’re in such a hurry up like that, don’t worry about putting the ball back a yard… Just touch the ball and get out of there. If you want to adjust it if there’s time left, then put it back a yard.

“I think mechanically it could’ve been handled a little bit better.”