NBC’s Rodney Harrison Has Blunt Message For Cowboys Players

Former NFL star turned NBC analyst Rodney Harrison wasn’t happy with what he saw from Dallas Cowboys players in the wake of Andy Dalton’s injury.

The Cowboys quarterback was knocked out by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic. Dalton, replacing an injured Dak Prescott, was knocked out of the game following the devastating hit.

The play was a dirty one, with Bostic getting ejected and facing a potential fine or suspension.

While the hit was dirty, no Cowboys players came to Dalton’s immediate defense. Harrison called out Dallas’ players before Sunday Night Football.

“Get knocked out, lay on the ground and no one comes to his defense. I just, I don’t understand it. I look at the culture of this team, and they’re soft. I mean, you see all those linemen – nobody says anything to Bostic. How could you allow your quarterback to get his head knocked off and no one comes to his defense? But it speaks to the culture. It speaks to the selfishness of the Cowboys. And the Cowboys flat out quit today,” Harrison said.

Harrison isn’t alone with this mindset. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy wasn’t happy, either.

“We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect,” the Cowboys’ head coach said.

The Cowboys dropped to 2-5 with today’s loss.

Clearly, Dallas has some major problems to address moving forward.