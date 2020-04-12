NBC Sports Is Airing A Classic Sunday Night Football Game Tonight

We don’t usually get football at this time of the year. But with most of us cooped up to encourage social distancing, NBC Sports is airing a classic Sunday Night Football game to keep us occupied.

Tonight on NBCSN, the network will be re-airing the September 11, 2011 New York Jets home opener against the Dallas Cowboys. That game has an especially important role in Jets lore given it was the 10-year anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks and was held at the newly-named MetLife Stadium.

Dallas controlled the game for the better part of the first three quarters. They took a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter and promptly extended it to 24-10 with 14:50 remaining.

The Jets rallied from 14 points down, tying the game at 24-24 after Isaiah Trufant returned a block punt for a touchdown. But it was the final drives for both teams that made the game a classic for Sunday Night Football.

The 10th anniversary of 9/11 was a special one on @SNFonNBC.

With 59 seconds remaining and starting from their own 41-yard line, Tony Romo threw a pass towards Dez Bryant – who was being blanketed by Darrelle Revis. The perennial All-Pro cornerback promptly picked the ball off and returned it to the Jets side of the field.

Three plays later, Nick Folk got revenge on the team that once cut him, booting a 50-yard field goal to seal the win for the Jets, 27-24.

Right into the hand of @Revis24!

It’s a game that was filled to the brim with emotion from everyone in the stadium.

