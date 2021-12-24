New Details Emerge From Accident Involving Former NFL Star Aldon Smith

Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith has found himself in trouble with the law yet again. This time, Smith is heading to court over a serious accident that he was involved in.

According to The Mercury News, Smith pleaded not guilty this week to a pair of felony charges stemming from a car crash in California. The charges are “DUI Causing Injury” and “Driving With BAC of .08% Causing Injury.”

“Smith, 32, was arrested on the afternoon of Dec. 6 after allegedly rear-ending a Recology work truck, offering the truck driver $1,000 for a ride and asking him not to call the police, according to charging documents. The driver of the Recology truck suffered minor injuries,” Michael Nowels of The Mercury News wrote.

Smith has since been released from custody on a $50,000 bond but must wear an alcohol monitor through trial. His next court date will reportedly be in January.

Aldon Smith was the seventh overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 14.0 sacks as a rookie, turning the 49ers into a top five defense that year. But he really burst onto the scene in 2012, leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks as the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, Smith’s rapid rise was cut short as a series of off-the-field legal issues resulted in multiple suspensions. He was released before the 2015 season after a third DUI arrest.

Smith spent the 2015 season with the Raiders but was later suspended for that third DUI. He was denied reinstatement in 2016 and 2017 and missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons entirely.

Last year, after four seasons out of the NFL, Smith returned with the Dallas Cowboys and recorded 5.0 sacks. He was not re-signed after the season.

But this latest incident will probably spell the end of any hopes he might have had in continuing his career.