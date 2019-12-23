New Injury Update For Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

A neck injury has kept Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch out of action for the last month. Fortunately, it looks like the long-term effects of the injury should be fairly minimal.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Vander Esch is set to undergo a “minimally invasive procedure” on his neck in the coming weeks. Per the report Vander Esch is expected to be cleared in time for offseason programs with the team.

Vander Esch has appeared in nine games this year, missing a midseason game against the Giants off their bye. But he has also missed the last five games, during which the Cowboys have gone 1-4.

Cowboys’ LB Leighton Vander Esch will undergo a minimally invasive procedure on his neck in the next few weeks and should be cleared for the offseason program, per @toddarcher. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

When healthy, Vander Esch is about as good of a tackling linebacker as there is in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie after a whopping 140 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions.

His numbers this year are nothing to sneeze at either. In just nine games he has 72 tackles – fifth on the team.

A lot of changes are likely going to come to Dallas in 2020. But Vander Esch’s place on the Cowboys defense appears all but assured.

Get well soon Leighton!