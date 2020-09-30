New Injury Update For Dallas Cowboys OL Tyron Smith

The Dallas Cowboys have been without standout left tackle Tyron Smith for the last two weeks as he recovers from a neck injury suffered in practice.

Fortunately, Dallas got some good news today in the form of Smith returning to practice, albeit on a limited basis. The 10-year vet will work through individual drills, as head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Smith has not been cleared for full contact yet.

Brandon Knight has started in Smith’s place the last two games. The Cowboys are currently dealing with multiple offensive line injuries.

Starting right tackle La’El Collins has not played yet this season due to a lingering hip issue. His replacement, rookie Terence Steele, had to leave Sunday’s game due to the aftereffects of food poisoning, which forced All-Pro guard Zack Martin to shift to tackle.

Dallas added further offensive line depth yesterday when it signed veteran offensive tackle Jordan Mills to the taxi squad.

The latest Tyron Smith update doesn’t make it sound likely that the seven-time Pro Bowler will be able to play this Sunday, but his progress is encouraging.

The Cowboys are 1-2 through three weeks but still very much the favorite in a putrid NFC East. They’ll take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Jerry World.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.