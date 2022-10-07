New Update On CeeDee Lamb After Missing Practice Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys drops a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb didn't participate in Thursday's practice, casting some doubt around his status for Week 5. The latest update on him, however, is quite positive.

Lamb was a limited participant in Friday's practice. He's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite being listed as questionable, Lamb is expected to start against the Rams.

Jon Machota of The Athletic said Lamb underwent an MRI this week to make sure his groin injury wasn’t anything significant.

Although the Cowboys will be on the road this Sunday, Lamb expects a lot of Dallas fans to show up to SoFi Stadium.

"Cowboys Nation, they show up in LA," Lamb said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Last year when we played the Chargers it was the same scenario. It felt like a home game in LA."

Lamb has 23 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns this season.

The Cowboys may target Lamb early and often this Sunday in Los Angeles.