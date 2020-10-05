NFL Analyst Says There Are 2 ‘Problems’ With The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason was all about Dak Prescott.

Should the Cowboys sign the former Mississippi State quarterback to a contract extension? If so, how much is Prescott worth? Can Dallas really trust Prescott to deliver on a $100-plus million contract?

Those were all questions floated around the Cowboys this offseason. Ultimately, Dallas was unable to work out a longterm extension with its quarterback. Prescott is playing the 2020 season under the franchise tag in what is essentially a prove-it deal.

Prescott is certainly proving his worth this season. The Cowboys are 1-3 to start the year, but Prescott has played at an incredible high level.

Clearly, the quarterback position is not the issue in Dallas. But NFL analyst Gary Davenport has identified the franchise’s two “problems” so far in 2020: Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy.

Dak Prescott Isn't Cowboys' Problem; Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy Arehttps://t.co/nML6FVYjFz #NFL — Gary Davenport (@IDPSharks) October 5, 2020

It’s tough to argue with this logic right now. Jones hired McCarthy and he is not delivering good results so far.

The Cowboys’ defense, led by McCarthy’s hire in Mike Nolan, has been awful. And the Dallas offense is too mistake-prone and inconsistent.

From Bleacher Report:

If Dallas is even going to make it to .500, Prescott will need to put up remarkable numbers week after week. Maybe he’ll drag a 7-9 or 8-8 Dallas team into the playoffs. Then he will probably get a monstrous contract extension. And the Cowboys will continue to be under McCarthy what they were under Jason Garrett: an also-ran in the NFC.

As Davenport notes, there’s still plenty of time left in the season, especially with the NFC East being awful.

But the Cowboys are going to need everyone around Prescott to step it up in a major way.