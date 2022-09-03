NFL Analyst Floats 2 Potential Trade Ideas For Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: A view of the Dallas Cowboys helmet featuring a red and blue stripe to honor our country’s armed forces and Medal of Honor recipients at the Salute to Service game as the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys begin their 2022 season a week from this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, the Cowboys' roster may not be finalized just yet. The NFC East franchise may still look to utilize the trade market.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report thinks the Cowboys should consider making two trades involving tight end Dalton Schultz and linebacker Roquan Smith.

In these hypothetical trade scenarios, Dallas sends Schultz to the Panthers for a conditional fourth-round pick and acquire Smith from the Bears for a 2023 second-round pick or for Schultz straight-up.

"Schultz is an integral part of the Cowboys offense, but they're already paying top dollar at four different offensive positions (quarterback, running back, right guard and left tackle)," writes Sobleski, via Bleacher Report. "Can they realistically afford to give Schultz a major deal as well?

"...Perhaps the Bears and Cowboys would consider just flipping Smith and Dalton Schultz outright. Chicago needs more weapons and the tandem of Schultz and Cole Kmet could be quite effective out of 12 personnel."

A few interesting trade ideas for the Cowboys to consider.

If they aren't planning on keeping tight end Dalton Schultz around for the longterm, they might as well trade him now.