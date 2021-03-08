NFL Analyst Identifies The 1 Free Agent The Cowboys Need

Priority number one for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is obviously re-signing star quarterback Dak Prescott. But the Cowboys need to bring in some free agent reinforcements as well.

On Monday, Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport published his list of “The 1 Player Every NFL Team Should Sign in the 2021 Offseason.” When it comes to the Cowboys, Davenport acknowledged that bringing back Dak is the top priority, but he also identified another player they should pursue.

Davenport suggested that the Cowboys go after Seattle Seahawks safety Damarious Randall. He believes that despite his recent struggles, Randall is a good player the Cowboys can try to revive the career of.

Via Bleacher Report:

Damarious Randall’s career hasn’t gone as planned even a little. The 2015 first-round pick was decent for the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019, but after signing with the Raiders in free agency last year, Randall was released before spending most of last season playing special teams in Seattle. Still, he has experience playing all over the back end. He topped 80 tackles for the Browns in 2018 and should be available at or near the veteran minimum as he tries to resuscitate his NFL career. It’s not a sexy signing. But if the Cowboys get Prescott under contract, they will need to hit on a couple bargains.

A former first-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Randall’s career never really took off in Green Bay.

He started 26 games for the Cleveland Browns between 2018 and 2019. During his time in Cleveland, Randall recorded 146 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

But 2020 was a struggle for Randall. He became a free agent and was signed by the Raiders, but was released before the season. He joined the Seahawks and played in 10 games for them, recording three tackles and mostly contributing on special teams.

Do you think Damarious Randall should join the Cowboys as a free agent?