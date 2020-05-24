NFL Analyst Makes Extremely Bold Claim About LeBron James

A recent report revealed that the Dallas Cowboys were willing to offer LeBron James an NFL tryout a few years back during the NBA lockout.

Obviously, LeBron stuck with basketball (and probably made the better choice in doing so). But the debate has raged for years over whether the NBA megastar would have been able to thrive in the NFL.

One NFL analyst is convinced that not only could LeBron play, but that he could have been an all-time great. In a recent piece for NFL.com, Bucky Brooks declared that if LeBron had played tight end, he could have played at a Hall of Fame level.

“He would have quickly emerged as the best tight end in football,” Brooks wrote. “In fact, the four-time NBA MVP would’ve played at a Hall-of-Fame level for the ‘Boys and earned honors at a position that’s rarely celebrated by the masses.”

There’s no doubt that LeBron is an incredible physical specimen. At 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds, he’d have a bigger catch radius than the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Calvin Johnson.

The fact that he didn’t play college football wouldn’t have worked against him either. Lest we forget, eight-time Pro Bowler Antonio Gates was basketball-only in college before joining the Chargers.

At 35 years of age, the window for LeBron James to try his hand at football isn’t entirely shut. It would been a sight to see if he could play in the NFL work after his basketball career ends.

How good would LeBron James have been in the NFL?