NFL Analyst Names ‘1 Move’ Cowboys Need To Make

Today is June 1, and there are still a number of quality veteran players available in NFL free agency. Teams looking to supplement their roster over the next few months still have options on the table.

One of the top players still on the market is defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. The 30-year-old remains a valuable asset on the interior defensive line, and his release earlier this offseason by the Cleveland Browns was entirely financially related.

Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox published a piece today outlining one move that each team should make before the regular season.

He thinks the Dallas Cowboys should add Richardson to help shore up a run defense that was laughably porous last season.

“The Dallas Cowboys run defense was atrocious in 2020. Dallas ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed and 30th in yards per carry surrendered,” Knox wrote. “While the Cowboys did take some steps to improve their run defense, including drafting linebacker Micah Parsons and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, they still have an opportunity to improve the unit.”

In 2020, his second season with the Browns, Richardson started all 16 games and recorded 64 tackles (five for loss) and 4.5 sacks. NFLTradeRumors currently ranks him as the No. 2 available free agent behind only offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

Third-year pro Trysten Hill, second-year player Neville Gallimore and former Houston Texans contributor Carlos Watkins are the Cowboys’ top options at defensive tackle as of now.