NFL Analyst Names No. 1 Destination For Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams reportedly wants out of New York and the Jets star has a short list of teams he wants to play for.

The All-Pro safety is reportedly upset with how the Jets have handled his contract extension negotiations. So, he’s reportedly decided to demand a trade out of New York.

There are reportedly eight teams on Adams’ list of “preferred” teams: Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One destination stands out for the Texas native: the Dallas Cowboys.

Bleacher Report named the Cowboys the No. 1 destination for Adams.

Like the Eagles, the Cowboys have to be all-in. They have an NFL-high three players making at least $20 million per year (only three other teams have more than one player making that much money), and owner Jerry Jones has to be running out of patience after falling short of the NFC Championship Game for a 24th consecutive year. Dallas was interested in acquiring Thomas before he landed in Baltimore last year, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and even with HaHa Clinton-Dix joining Xavier Woods this offseason, they’re not stacked at safety. Plus, both Clinton-Dix and Woods are better suited as free safeties, while Adams is more of a strong safety.

You can bet on Jerry Jones at least attempting to make a play for Adams, but other teams might be more willing to give up assets.

Still, it would not be surprising if Dallas makes a huge play for the elite defensive back. It’s been a while since the Cowboys had a playmaking safety like Adams.

Of course, the Jets don’t have to trade him. We’ll see if New York caves to his trade demand in the coming weeks.