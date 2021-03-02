NFL Analyst Says There’s The ‘Next Dak Prescott’ In 2021 Draft

With the 2021 NFL draft less than two months away, analysis has ramped up for the talented group of quarterbacks expected to go off the board in the first round. Among them is former Ohio State breakout Justin Fields, who has become one of the most heavily debated players turning pro this year.

Fields, 21, has seen his draft stock rise and fall throughout the offseason as scouts and draft analysts try to figure out his potential in the NFL. Although the former Buckeye boasts impressive physical attributes, his decision-making has been called into question.

For Peter Schrager, the volatility in Fields’ draft stock hasn’t prevented him from seeing how the Ohio State star can translate in the NFL. The analyst gave an interesting comparison for the Buckeyes quarterback, saying that he reminded him of Dak Prescott in an appearance on ‘Good Morning Football’ on Tuesday.

“A 20-2 record at Ohio State, threw nearly 70 touchdown passes and had 19 rushing touchdowns in his college career,” Schrager said. “He’s a Heisman finalist from a couple of years ago, 41 touchdowns through the air and just three interceptions. So what’s the comparison for Fields? I know a lot of scouts love what he brings. I’m going to give one that I haven’t seen. I think he reminds me of Dak Prescott, same, similar thick kind of build, has a good arm. Great legs.

“He can run but he’s not one of these burners. He’s not a Lamar Jackson. He’s not a Deshaun Watson. He is a big body, 6-foot-4, 228 pounds. He is not one of these speedsters. He’s more like a Cam Newton, Dak Prescott that physically uses his legs to get to the next play.”

Fields showed his ability to scramble and use his legs throughout his time at Ohio State, especially in 2019. As a sophomore, he racked up 484 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Field tapered off in 2020, for a variety of reasons, but still proved to be a threat to opposing defenses when in the open field.

Prescott also has become known for his impact as a runner in the pros. With similar arm talent to Fields, the 27-year-old Dallas Cowboys quarterback has shown a unique ability to succeed in both facets of the game in the NFL.

Despite the generous comparison, Fields continues to slip in recent mock drafts. However, if Schrager’s comparison rings true, an NFL organization might get a steal later on in the first round.

