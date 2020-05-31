NFL Analyst Predicts Blockbuster Dallas Cowboys Trade

Even without the need for a big time trade, the Dallas Cowboys should be a playoff contender in 2020 (as long as Dak Prescott signs his franchise tag).

But that isn’t stopping the NFL analysts from predicting one blockbuster trade from America’s Team. Bleacher Report’s Chris Rolling broke down six big trade predictions he has for the 2020 NFL season. For the Dallas Cowboys, he has them making a deal for a player they’ve coveted for a while now.

Rolling predicts that the Cowboys will acquire All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets. He acknowledged that the Cowboys have had interest in Adams for a while and it appears to be mutual.

It certainly helps Dallas’ efforts that Adams is currently engaged in a very public contract dispute with the Jets. He is heading into the fourth year of his rookie deal, but wants his extension and pay raise now.

However, Rolling noted that the contract issue could be a problem for the Cowboys with the cap space they have at the moment.

Via Bleacher Report:

Dallas has just $4.1 million to work with in 2020, so while the organization might need to take cap-clearing measures before acquiring Adams—like figuring out a long-term deal with Dak Prescott—an all-in team like Cowboys is an ideal landing spot for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Based on his production since entering the league as the No. 6 overall pick in 2017, he’s earned it. In just three years in New York, Adams has 273 tackles, 12 sacks and six forced fumbles in 46 games. Those would be solid numbers for a player at any position, let alone a safety.

The Jets are also reportedly asking for a ton of compensation to move their star safety. Michael Irvin recently said that they want a first- and third-round pick as a starting price.

Should the Dallas Cowboys try to swing a trade for Jamal Adams?