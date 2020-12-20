NFL Analyst Predicts Blockbuster Ezekiel Elliott Trade

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most-disappointing teams in the NFL this season.

Dallas is 4-9 on the season heading into today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys remain alive for a playoff berth, but that’s just because the NFC East is so bad.

While much of the Cowboys’ disappointment can be placed on Dak Prescott’s injury, the rest of the team hasn’t been very good in his absence. Ezekiel Elliott is having a notably tough season, as the former Ohio State star has struggled with fumbles. The former No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick is not putting up his usual Pro Bowl numbers.

With Elliott having a big contract, some are speculating about a potential roster move down the line.

Bleacher Report is predicting a blockbuster Elliott trade to go down this offseason, saying he’ll get moved to the New York Jets:

If the Cowboys want to unload Elliott and get some cap wiggle room, a team like the New York Jets would make plenty of sense. The winless Jets sit with the second-most projected cap space in 2021 at more than $81 million and figure to use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback like Trevor Lawrence. Those Jets could send a second-rounder to the Cowboys for Elliott, who they can use to absorb workhorse punishment while a rookie learns on the fly. The front office could then use the out in Elliott’s contract after the 2022 season.

It’s just a prediction and it’s a tough one to envision happening.

While Elliott isn’t having a great year, the Cowboys will likely bring mostly everyone back for another run at it in 2021.