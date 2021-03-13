NFL Analyst Predicts Blockbuster Dallas Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys already made one giant move this offseason, signing Dak Prescott to a record-setting contract. Is another big move on the way?

Dallas announced its four-year, $160 million contract for Prescott this week. The former Mississippi State quarterback had played the 2020 season under the franchise tag.

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson reacted to the contract news this week.

“I think it’s going to be critical for them to draft well if they’re going to compete. I think they can win the NFC East because really the only quarterback who is proven, and he’s not exactly proven, would be [Daniel] Jones with the Giants. Philadelphia is a mess. Washington, who knows right now. Dallas can win the NFC East, but I don’t know if they can go further than that,” he said.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brad Gagnon predicts a blockbuster Cowboys trade could come as a result of the contract extension.

He’s predicting the Cowboys will trade star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

They likely realize they need to spread the wealth, and a Cooper trade would give them a tremendous opportunity to do exactly that. Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb all scored five touchdowns while going over 800 yards and averaging at least 8.0 yards per target in 2020, but Gallup and Lamb are a hell of a lot cheaper. Other teams will value Cooper far more than Dallas needs to because of the presence of Gallup and Lamb, and the Cowboys can create $14 million in cap space by trading the soon-to-be 27-year-old.

A Cooper trade seems unlikely, but it wouldn’t be that surprising if the Cowboys part ways with one of their other highly-paid players following Prescott’s extension.