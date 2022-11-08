NFL Analyst Reveals What Adding Odell Beckham Jr Could Do For Cowboys

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 6-2 and have established themselves as one of the top outfits in the NFC.

But if America's Team can land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the coming days, they will vault into Super Bowl contender status, according to FS1's Emmanuel Acho.

Acho laid out his case for why OBJ could put the Cowboys over the top during "Speak" this afternoon.

"Think about the teams that were in the Super Bowl last year. They had two bona fide receivers," Acho said. "The Rams were in the Super Bowl last year. They had themselves a Cooper Kupp. They had themselves an Odell Beckham. Who did they face? The Cincinnati Bengals. Who did the Bengals have? They had themselves a Ja'Marr Chase. They had themselves a Tee Higgins."

Acho also pointed out how in the year prior, the Bucs had Mike Evans and Antonio Brown while the Chiefs had Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Beckham is still a free agent. He knows the Cowboys are interested, and the team's leadership hasn't been shy about saying it.

Whether that means he'll ultimately wind up in Dallas or not remains to be seen.