NFL Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Cowboys Draft Trade

Everyone in the NFL assumes the Dallas Cowboys will re-sign Dak Prescott in the offseason. However, the folks over at Pro Football Focus aren’t sold on that being a foregone conclusion.

An analyst for Pro Football Focus recently brought up an interesting hypothetical involving Prescott and the Cowboys’ first-round pick. As of right now, the Cowboys are projected to have the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Focus is suggesting a potential trade involving Prescott and the No. 4 overall pick to the Jets in exchange for the first pick. The Cowboys would then use that pick on Trevor Lawrence, who is considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

There’s no guarantee Lawrence will be as good as Prescott in the pros, but the Cowboys would be in a better financial situation with the Clemson product at quarterback. After all, Prescott might command $40 million per year on the open market.

Tired: Trevor Lawrence to the Jets ✈️

Wired: Trevor Lawrence to the Cowboys 🤠 pic.twitter.com/n8Hc4p4Ekb — PFF (@PFF) December 1, 2020

The odds of this blockbuster trade going down are most likely slim, but it’s still fun to think about.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has stated multiple times that he’s committed to Prescott, as he should be.

Prescott was having a career year prior to suffering a major ankle injury. He had 1,856 passing yards in five games and had the Cowboys on their way to a division title, albeit that’s not saying much in the NFC East.