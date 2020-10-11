NFL Analyst Suggests Potential Dallas Cowboys Trade

The Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line could use a boost.

Dallas has lost standout left tackle Tyron Smith for the season. The All-Pro offensive lineman has been battling a neck injury. He will be having surgery, which will force him to miss the rest of the year.

“Tyron has done any and everything he could possibly do with his condition to play. And as witnessed by the fact he had 88 snaps last week. So, he’s doing everything he can do. The facts are that he’s a 10-year veteran, and this surgery at this time, not after the season, but at this particular time is important for the rest of his career,” Jerry Jones said of the injury.

“And that’s paramount to the fact that he’s obviously playing because it’s nerve type sensitivity that is involved here, gets, creates — stinger type, if you remember the term of nerve in your neck and shoulder area and that’s the area we’re talking about. But the bottom line is we all agree that he should have the surgery, which will put him out for the rest of the year.”

While Smith will hopefully back for the Cowboys in 2021, the Dallas offensive line could use some help now.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst proposes that Dallas trades a fourth round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for offensive tackle Chris Hubbard.

Cleveland’s Chris Hubbard lost his starting job to free-agent signing Jack Conklin over the offseason. In Week 2, Hubbard had a solid outing in place of Conklin, who sat because of finger and ankle ailments. Hubbard went through a rough 2019, which prompted the Browns to upgrade the position, though he could serve as a decent short-term starter.

This move would provide the Cowboys’ offensive line with more depth, which it could certainly use right now.

Dallas, meanwhile, is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. against the New York Giants.