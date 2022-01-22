NFL Analyst Takes Hilarious Shot At Cowboys During Bengals-Titans Game

It only took a week for one NFL analyst to take an amazing shot at the Cowboys during the Bengals-Titans contest.

Scott Hanson of NFL Network noticed there were 13 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter and there were no timeouts for the Bengals. He then remembered what happened with Dak Prescott against the 49ers and asked if this play would be a quarterback draw.

:13 left. Gotta go QB draw, right? — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) January 22, 2022

The play ended up being a pass to CJ Uzomah who got down inside the 30-yard line but got tackled when the clock ran out.

During last Sunday’s wild-card game, the Cowboys were at the 49ers’ 40-yard line with 13 seconds left needing a miracle to win. Instead of attempting a pass, Prescott took the ball and ran down to the 25-yard line and couldn’t get the spike off in time.

It lost Dallas the game and social media became flooded with fans wondering why that was the play call in that situation.

If this scenario comes up again during these playoffs, there could be more than one person making this same joke.

You can view the rest of the Bengals-Titans game on CBS.