NFL Analysts Agree On Dallas Cowboys’ Biggest Need With Top-3 Pick

With the Dallas Cowboys’ 2020 season on the verge of collapsing, some fans and analysts are already starting to wonder what they should do if they end up with a top-3 2021 NFL Draft pick. But two ESPN analysts agree that there’s one position they should really consider addressing.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, analysts Ryan Clark and Domonique Foxworth were asked by Mike Greenberg whether the Cowboys should draft either Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State QB Justin Fields if they’re in a position to. In not too many words, the two analysts agreed that they should at least consider it.

“Hell no (you don’t pass on Lawrence or Fields). If you have an opportunity at 1 or 2 to get one of these young quarterbacks… Jerry Jones is definitely going to explore that,” Clark said.

“I’m not a fool,” Foxworth said. “If you have the No. 1 overall pick, the way people are talking about Lawrence, you have to at least give that a thought.”

Dallas Cowboys starting QB Dak Prescott is currently out for the year with a foot injury, but he is set to be a free agent in 2021. The team has struggled mightily in his absence, with three different starting QBs losing the last four games.

If the Cowboys end up with a top-3 draft pick, @realrclark25 and @foxworth24 say they have to at least CONSIDER drafting a quarterback. pic.twitter.com/HpTR4dB2Mu — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 11, 2020

However, it may end up being a moot point.

The New York Jets are 0-9 and have few if any winnable games left on their schedule. The same can be said of the 1-7 Jacksonville Jaguars.

If the Jets, Jaguars and Cowboys all lose the remainder of their games, the Cowboys will pick No. 3 overall per Tankathon.

But if the Cowboys win just one more game, it opens the door for an even steeper drop as a number of teams – especially in the NFC East alone – continue to look terrible.

Given that the Jets and Jaguars could both be looking to draft new QBs in 2021, a season as bad as this one may not be bad enough for the Cowboys to be in a position for Lawrence or Fields.

That said, Jerry Jones has swung blockbuster draft trades before. With his team in win-now mode, perhaps he might try it again.