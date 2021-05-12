NFL Announces 2021 Thanksgiving Day Game Schedule

Slowly but surely, the 2021 NFL schedule is leaking out in advance of tonight’s full release. We now have official Thanksgiving Day matchups.

As always, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are hosting on Turkey Day. They’ll face the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders respectively, according to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion.

This will be the third Bears-Lions showdown on Thanksgiving in the last four years, begging the question of just who is clamoring for this matchup on the holiday. As for Dallas, they get the Raiders as a Thanksgiving opponent for the first time in eight years.

In the nightcap, the Buffalo Bills will take on the Saints in New Orleans in what might be the best contest of the day on paper. Buffalo should be a legit Super Bowl contender while the Saints have a solid roster once again, albeit with questions at the quarterback position.

Bears-Lions and Bills-Saints also on Thanksgiving, per sources https://t.co/wIxNG4aEQq — Master (@MasterTes) May 12, 2021

The entire 2021 NFL schedule will be released just before 8 p.m. ET tonight, but like we said, plenty of games are getting reported right now.

The league has already unveiled its Week 1 slate, which you can see in its entirety here.