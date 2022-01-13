NFL Announces Fine For Amari Cooper, Mavericks Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper’s recent trip to an NBA game is going to cost him a little bit more than he bargained for in his wallet.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cooper was fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game last week and was not masked.

Because Cooper is unvaccinated, that’s a no-no.

Amari Cooper was fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players by attending a Dallas Mavericks game last week and not wearing a mask, according to a source. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 13, 2022

Cooper previously missed two games this season after testing positive for COVID-19, sitting out losses to the Chiefs and Raiders.

“But this is a classic case of how it can impact a team,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said about Cooper at the time, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “You cannot win anything individually. This popped us. This did pop us.”

The veteran wide receiver finished the regular season with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.