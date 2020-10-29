The Spun

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets tackled.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team makes a catch as Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys makes a tackle during the second half at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

When it comes to NFL betting lines, one team has been considerably worse than any others against the spread this season.

Through the first seven weeks, the Dallas Cowboys are 0-7 ATS. Two other teams–the New York Jets and Houston Texans–are 1-6, but only Dallas has failed to cover the spread in any game.

Overall, the Cowboys are just 2-5 straight up. They beat the Falcons by one point and the Giants by three, failing to beat the spread in either game.

According to ESPN, this is the second-worst start ATS by an NFL team in the last two decades. The Oakland Raiders went 0-8 to begin the 2003 season.

Dallas is currently an 8.5-to-9.5-point underdog for this Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A double-digit loss would ensure the Cowboys equal the 2003 Raiders’ 0-8 mark.

You know how the old saying goes: good teams win, great teams cover.

Right now, the Cowboys are neither of those things.


