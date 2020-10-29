When it comes to NFL betting lines, one team has been considerably worse than any others against the spread this season.

Through the first seven weeks, the Dallas Cowboys are 0-7 ATS. Two other teams–the New York Jets and Houston Texans–are 1-6, but only Dallas has failed to cover the spread in any game.

Overall, the Cowboys are just 2-5 straight up. They beat the Falcons by one point and the Giants by three, failing to beat the spread in either game.

According to ESPN, this is the second-worst start ATS by an NFL team in the last two decades. The Oakland Raiders went 0-8 to begin the 2003 season.

Dallas is currently an 8.5-to-9.5-point underdog for this Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. A double-digit loss would ensure the Cowboys equal the 2003 Raiders’ 0-8 mark.

Dallas is 0-7 against the spread this season, the first time Dallas ever has started 0-7 ATS. It’s one short of the longest winless streak to start a season against the spread over the past 20 years, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Oakland failed to cover each of its first 8 games in 2003. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2020

You know how the old saying goes: good teams win, great teams cover.

Right now, the Cowboys are neither of those things.