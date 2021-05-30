NFL.com Has ‘Bold’ Prediction For Ezekiel Elliott

Entering his sixth year in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming off the worst statistical season of his career.

In 15 games in 2020, Elliott rushed for only 979 yards and six touchdowns on 244 carries. Incredibly, the 2016 first-round pick actually ran for more yards (983) and touchdowns (seven) on only two less carries in 2017, when he missed six games due to a suspension.

Because of his sluggish output and nagging leg injuries last year, many are writing off Elliott for 2021. Not Adam Schein of NFL.com though.

In his bold prediction piece last week, Schein said he thinks Elliott will win the rushing title for the third time in his career this fall.

“A lot of people are down on Zeke in the wake of a 2020 season where he averaged a career-low 4.0 yards per carry, but I think he still has it,” Schein wrote. “I know running backs generally struggle to age gracefully, but Elliott’s far from geriatric, turning 26 in July.”

A rushing title seems bold, but there are three reasons to believe Elliott will at least be more productive this season. One is that he’ll presumably be healthy, with the second one being the Cowboys offensive line should be healthier after dealing with several major injuries in 2020.

Lastly, the presence of quarterback Dak Prescott will further open up the Dallas’ passing attack, which in turn should create favorable opportunities for Elliott in the run game.