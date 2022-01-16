The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Trick Play Fail

Mike McCarthy stands alongside Kellen Moore.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore and Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys look on during the first half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In effort to create a spark after a slow start, the Dallas Cowboys ran a trick play on 3rd-and-16 moments ago. For a second, it looked like it would work too.

Dak Prescott targeted wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on a short pass over the middle, with the rest of the receivers clearing out and blocking. Wilson continued across the field, with running back Tony Pollard trailing the play after running a swing route to the left flat.

Wilson was supposed to lateral the ball to Pollard, who would hopefully run for the first down. That could have happened too, if Wilson did not wildly throw the ball out of bounds.

Not surprisingly, the social media jokes are flying at Wilson’s expense.

If you’re wondering what this play can look like when executed correctly, here’s a look at the New York Jets running it to perfection during the regular season.

The Jets lost the game, but wide receiver Braxton Berrios picked up a first down on this play.

Overall, this has not been a good start for the Cowboys. With 9:40 remaining in the first half, they trail 13-0.

Dallas is going to need to erase some of the sloppiness and get things going soon.

