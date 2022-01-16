NFL World Reacts To Cowboys’ Trick Play Fail

In effort to create a spark after a slow start, the Dallas Cowboys ran a trick play on 3rd-and-16 moments ago. For a second, it looked like it would work too.

Dak Prescott targeted wide receiver Cedrick Wilson on a short pass over the middle, with the rest of the receivers clearing out and blocking. Wilson continued across the field, with running back Tony Pollard trailing the play after running a swing route to the left flat.

Wilson was supposed to lateral the ball to Pollard, who would hopefully run for the first down. That could have happened too, if Wilson did not wildly throw the ball out of bounds.

Tony Pollard was wide open for a trick play first down and Cedrick Wilson launched the ball into the sideline instead pic.twitter.com/gWcFYeCCJ7 — Christian D'Andrea, 2021 PAC champion (@TrainIsland) January 16, 2022

Not surprisingly, the social media jokes are flying at Wilson’s expense.

Cedrick Wilson on the lateral pic.twitter.com/M54HyQYXaA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2022

“Wilson, você recebe a bola e faz o passe lateral para o Pollard” O Cedrick Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Vz6PZVRhnM — Gabriel Martins (@caradossports) January 16, 2022

It is wild to me that we got a Cedrick Wilson lateral attempt before we got a Tony Pollard carry. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 16, 2022

Last few minutes: Cowboys holding penalty negated 32-yard completion Cedrick Wilson threw the ball to Lubbock. Cowboys offsides gives #49ers a first down. — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 16, 2022

If you’re wondering what this play can look like when executed correctly, here’s a look at the New York Jets running it to perfection during the regular season.

The Jets lost the game, but wide receiver Braxton Berrios picked up a first down on this play.

Overall, this has not been a good start for the Cowboys. With 9:40 remaining in the first half, they trail 13-0.

Dallas is going to need to erase some of the sloppiness and get things going soon.