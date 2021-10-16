NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee.

It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance on the field. The talented wide receiver from Florida had a career-high 10 receptions for 189 yards.

On Saturday, the NFL revealed how it’ll discipline Toney and Kazee for their roles in last week’s fight.

Toney has been fined $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kazee, meanwhile, was fined $6,264 for unnecessary roughness in the same scuffle.

The NFL fined #Giants WR Kadarius Toney $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct — the punch that led to his ejection last week. #Cowboys DB Damontae Kazee was fined $6,264 for unnecessary roughness in the same scuffle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Toney apologized for swinging at Kazee’s helmet.

“It’s more of a moral thing, at the end of the day,” Toney said, via ProFootballTalk. “I know right from wrong. At the end of the day, I know that in this sport, it’s not boxing or hockey or anything else where you can just fight and stuff like that. At the end of the day, I’ve got to take responsibility for what I did and that’s just what it is. If it was a wrong action, that’s just how I look at it.”

Hopefully, this fight between Toney and Kazee is water under the bridge.