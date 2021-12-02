The Spun

NFL Defensive Back Admits He ‘Hates’ The Cowboys

Chase Claypool hauls in a pass for the Steelers.

Darius Slay is only in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, but his hatred of the Dallas Cowboys seems to be on par with the longest-tenured Philly diehards.

This week, Slay appeared on the “All Things Covered” podcast with NFL cornerback Patrick Peterson and former defensive back Bryant McFadden. During the segment, McFadden asked Slay if he hates the Cowboys or New York Giants more.

“I hate the Cowboys, because they cheated us [Detroit Lions] in the playoffs in 2014,” Slay said.

Slay spent his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit. In the 2014 NFC Wild Card game down in Dallas, the Lions lost partially due to a controversial non-pass interference call on the Cowboys late in the fourth quarter.

According to Slay, the bitterness from that game runs so deep, he would have attempted to refuse a trade to Dallas if the Cowboys tried to acquire him in 2020.

Slay has been playing lights out during his second season with Philly, recording 39 tackles, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns, including two via fumble return.

He’ll have a chance to try and beat the hated Cowboys in the regular season finale on January 9. Depending on how the next four games play out for the 5-7 Eagles, a playoff berth could be on the line that day.

