NFL Fans Had A 2-Word Nickname For Ben DiNucci

The start of the Ben DiNucci era did not go very well on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback made his first career start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys lost to the Eagles, 23-9, in a really ugly game.

Dallas’ offense had some chances to score, but managed just three field goals. DiNucci was 21 of 40 for 180 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. The former James Madison quarterback had a couple of fumbles that proved to be costly.

DiNucci did show off some creative arm angles. The first-year quarterback liked to throw the ball sidearm on Sunday night. This prompted NFL fans across social media to give the Cowboys quarterback a two-word nickname.

Uncle Rico.

Ben DiNucci with the Uncle Rico sidearm throw pic.twitter.com/ZGyVKmgEcw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 2, 2020

Uncle Rico, of course, claimed he could throw a football “over those mountains” in Napoleon Dynamite. However, neither he – nor DiNucci on Sunday night – proved to be capable of having much success through the air.

EAGLES 1H 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 They couldn’t cover vs Uncle RICO pic.twitter.com/eSOEvO9JEg — #TheGamblingTailor (@GAMBLETAYLOR1) November 2, 2020

The Cowboys dropped to 2-6 on the season with Sunday night’s loss. The Eagles, meanwhile, improved to 3-4-1, taking the lead in the NFC East.

Dallas has another tough task ahead of itself, as the Cowboys are set to host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.