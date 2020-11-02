NFL Fans Are Crushing Penalty Call In Cowboys vs. Eagles

A disgruntled chorus of “back in my day” rang out from couches all across America on Sunday night.

In the first half of the Cowboys-Eagles game, Randy Gregory was called for a low hit on the quarterback after he came around the edge and hit Carson Wentz as he threw. The call baffled NFL fans everywhere, especially ones who aren’t fond of the league’s new “protect the QB at all costs” mantra.

Despite being knocked off balance on his pursuit of Wentz, Gregory seem to wrap up nicely and hit the QB around the waist area. The point of the NFL’s low hit rule is to prevent players from going after the quarterback’s knees. That clearly wasn’t the case here.

For a Cowboys pass rush that’s struggled to get after the quarterback all year, this type of call is crushing for morale. Instead of an incomplete pass, the Dallas defense was sent walking 15 yards towards their own end zone.

C’mon. This can’t be a personal foul for a low hit on an #NFL quarterback. This is absurd. pic.twitter.com/b9XEFwz11m — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 2, 2020

With third-string rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci under center, the Cowboys need all the help they can get on the defensive side of the ball. So far, Dallas has done a solid job of containing Philadelphia. A couple minutes into the third quarter, Wentz has only 91 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Cowboys are leading the Eagles 9-7 in the second half despite their injury woes and inexperience at quarterback.

Dallas would move into solo first in the NFC East with a win tonight.