NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Dak Prescott Comment

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson shared a brutally honest thought on Dak Prescott following the big contract news.

“Dak can win you a championship if he has great players around him,” Johnson told Colin Cowherd this week. “I don’t think he can carry a football team.”

Prescott is getting paid to carry a football team, but few – if any – quarterbacks can “carry” a team to a Super Bowl win. Even Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have pretty great supporting casts.

Johnson said the key to the Cowboys moving forward will be drafting well.

“I think it’s going to be critical for them to draft well if they’re going to compete. I think they can win the NFC East because really the only quarterback who is proven, and he’s not exactly proven, would be [Daniel] Jones with the Giants. Philadelphia is a mess. Washington, who knows right now. Dallas can win the NFC East, but I don’t know if they can go further than that.”

Johnson had somewhat of a different tune prior to the contract news, though.

Those aren’t necessarily contradicting statements, though.

Johnson is clearly a fan of Prescott, but he doesn’t think he can “carry” a team to a Super Bowl.

How many NFL quarterbacks can, though? Probably not many.