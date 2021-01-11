NFL Fans React To The Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up the most points in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys hired Dan Quinn to run their defense moving forward.

Quinn rose to prominence as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013 to 2014. His Seahawks led the league in defense both years and made two Super Bowls during his tenure.

Quinn parlayed that strong work in Seattle into the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. But while the Falcons made the playoffs twice and the Super Bowl in 2016, they never came close to being what his Seattle defenses were.

Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2020 NFL season. But now he’s back, and Cowboys fans seem to be on board with the hire.

Naturally, Cowboys megafan and FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless weighed in.

I'm good with Dan Quinn becoming the new Cowboys defensive coordinator if he can bring with him the 2014 Legion of Boom featuring 2014 Earl Thomas, 2014 Kam Chancellor, 2014 Richard Sherman and 2014 Bobby Wagner. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 11, 2021

It wasn’t just Skip of course. Cowboys fans and NFL fans in general seem to like the move, though they nearly all agree that the team needs better defensive personnel:

I like this move a lot We would actually have a real defensive coordinator who knows what he actually doing Plus on top of that I think our defense can be 10 x better than last year because he’s going to bring the best out of each player — nick c ✭✭✭ 🏈 (@nickc2104) January 11, 2021

He has a successful track record in a DC position. As long as he's given the right player personnel, input on coaching staff on the defensive side, and a decent amount of autonomy, it seems like a good hire. — Randy Jeannette Schorfheide (@Slowpokeoak) January 11, 2021

I’d be hopeful at least. Dan has a good track record as a DC. He will also get the benefit of a full offseason to implement his system. — Mark (@marktweetsva) January 11, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys gave up 473 points last year, the most in franchise history by far. That poor defense was one of several reasons that the Cowboys finished just 6-10 in Mike McCarthy’s first year as head coach.

A change at defensive coordinator was a necessity at that point. And while Dan Quinn probably can’t turn the Cowboys in the 2013-14 Seattle Seahawks overnight, nearly everyone would agree he’s an upgrade on the sidelines.

Do you agree with the hire?