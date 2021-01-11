NFL Fans React To The Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

The Spun

A closeup of Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

After giving up the most points in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys hired Dan Quinn to run their defense moving forward.

Quinn rose to prominence as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2013 to 2014. His Seahawks led the league in defense both years and made two Super Bowls during his tenure.

Quinn parlayed that strong work in Seattle into the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. But while the Falcons made the playoffs twice and the Super Bowl in 2016, they never came close to being what his Seattle defenses were.

Quinn was fired after an 0-5 start to the 2020 NFL season. But now he’s back, and Cowboys fans seem to be on board with the hire.

Naturally, Cowboys megafan and FOX Sports commentator Skip Bayless weighed in.

It wasn’t just Skip of course. Cowboys fans and NFL fans in general seem to like the move, though they nearly all agree that the team needs better defensive personnel:

The Dallas Cowboys gave up 473 points last year, the most in franchise history by far. That poor defense was one of several reasons that the Cowboys finished just 6-10 in Mike McCarthy’s first year as head coach.

A change at defensive coordinator was a necessity at that point. And while Dan Quinn probably can’t turn the Cowboys in the 2013-14 Seattle Seahawks overnight, nearly everyone would agree he’s an upgrade on the sidelines.

Do you agree with the hire?


